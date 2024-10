Grain Trader Promat Comimpex Sees 2023 Turnover Drop 18.1% To RON1.348B

Grain Trader Promat Comimpex Sees 2023 Turnover Drop 18.1% To RON1.348B. Grain trader Promat Comimpex of Tasnad, Satu Mare, controlled by Swiss group Ameropa, a major grain trader locally, in 2023 derived turnover worth RON1.348 billion (around EUR272.6 million), down 18.1% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]