Evopack Set to Open Subsidiary and Warehouse in Budapest

Evopack Set to Open Subsidiary and Warehouse in Budapest. Evopack, which produces cardboard and paper packaging in a plant in Piatra-Neamt and which delivers to McDonald’s KFC, Spartan and Mesopotamia restaurant chains, will open a subsidiary and a warehouse in Budapest in December as part of its regional expansion plan. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]