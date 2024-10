Romania's MedLife expands with new takeover in Tulcea

Romania's MedLife expands with new takeover in Tulcea. MedLife (BVB: M), the leader in the private medical services market in Romania, announced the acquisition of a 60% majority stake in the group Routine Med from Tulcea. MedLife thus expands its national footprint in the southeast region, where it is already present with collection points, a (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]