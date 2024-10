OMV Petrom’s shares gain 3.6% on better-than-expected Q3 results

OMV Petrom’s shares gain 3.6% on better-than-expected Q3 results. The shares of energy group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) surged by nearly 3.6% after the company released Q3 results slightly above the market consensus on October 29. It was the biggest increase for SNP shares since October 3, 2022, when their price rose by 4.07%, according to Ziarul Financiar. The (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]