October 29, 2024

EVERGENT Investmentsâ€™ shareholders give a vote of confidence to the new Board of Directors and approve the public purchase offer
Oct 29, 2024

EVERGENT Investmentsâ€™ shareholders give a vote of confidence to the new Board of Directors and approve the public purchase offer.

The shareholders of EVERGENT Investments, a financial investment company listed under the ticker EVER, have elected the Board of Directorsâ€™ members with a strong majority. Three members of the current Board have been reelected: Horia Ciorcil?, Claudiu Doro?, and Radu Octavian, along with two new (â€¦)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bucur Obor Ends First Three Quarters of 2024 with RON18M Turnover, RON11M Net Profit Bucur Obor company, which manages the Bucharest shopping center of the same name, posted RON18.2 million turnover in the first nine months of 2024, from RON17.8 million in the year-earlier period.

TeraPlast Switches to RON7M Losses in Jan-Sept 2024; Turnover Rises 32% Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita during the first nine months of 2025 registered losses of around RON7 million, after a RON6.8 million profit in the year-earlier period.

Romanian businessman ?tefan Mandachi donates EUR 0.5 mln for hospital project in Gura Humorului Romanian businessman ?tefan Mandachi donated EUR 500,000 through the 1 CM hospital campaign for the construction of a hospital in Gura Humorului. The funds, donated through the Jeni Mandachi Foundation and the Red Cross, were generated by his own donations and collective fundraising. The (â€¦)

nZEB Expo: Event dedicated to energy-efficient constructions brings over 130 exhibitors, 35 speakers to Cluj-Napoca nZEB Expo, a major event dedicated to energy-efficient constructions, takes place at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca between November 1 and 3. This yearâ€™s edition will bring together over 130 exhibitors and more than 35 local and international speakers, who will share their experience and innovations in (â€¦)

Nine years after the deadly Colectiv club fire, Romania still has no major burn unit October 30, 2024, marks 9 years since the Colectiv club fire that killed 64 people and left many others injured. Despite numerous promises, Romanian authorities have not been able to build a modern, major medical unit to treat major burn victims. What is worse, the legacy of Colectiv is fading. (â€¦)

Romania's Thurzà³ Zoltà¡n sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds Romania's concert pianist ThurzÃ³ ZoltÃ¡n announced this week that he set a new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds. This is his fourth Guinness World Records title and was achieved during a special concert on October 23, when he hit the piano key 500 times in 30 seconds. "The most (â€¦)

Raiffeisen Bank Reports RON1.26B Profit for Jan-Sept 2024, Slightly Down from Jan-Sept 2023 Raiffeisen Bank, the local subsidiary of the Austrian group of the same name and the sixth largest bank in Romania by assets, generated RON1.26 billion profit in the first nine months of 2024, slightly down from the RON1.3 billion level reported in the year-earlier period.

 


