Nine years after the deadly Colectiv club fire, Romania still has no major burn unit



October 30, 2024, marks 9 years since the Colectiv club fire that killed 64 people and left many others injured. Despite numerous promises, Romanian authorities have not been able to build a modern, major medical unit to treat major burn victims. What is worse, the legacy of Colectiv is fading. (â€¦)