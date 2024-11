Moldovan Carmangerie Returns to Profit in 2023

Moldovan Carmangerie Returns to Profit in 2023. Moldovan Carmangerie, with activities in the meat industry, controlled by Moldovan family of Cluj, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON107.3 million (EUR21.7 million), up 2.3% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]