Premiere in Romania: Ford Otosan Set to Assemble in Craiova Batteries for the New Puma Gen-E and Electric Versions of Transit and Tourneo Courier.

Ford Otosan Craiova yesterday opened the new battery assembly line set to support the production of EVs due to enter production in the coming period in Romania, as part of the EUR490 million investment announced in 2022, when it took over the Craiova plant.