BCR Reports RON2.21B Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2024, Up 30.6% YOY. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria’s Erste Group, in the first nine months of 2024 registered net profit worth RON2.21 billion (EUR446 million), up 30.6% from the year-earlier period, on improved operating result underpinned by advance in customer business. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]