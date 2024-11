BRD 9M 2024 Profit Down almost 11% To RON1.06B

BRD 9M 2024 Profit Down almost 11% To RON1.06B. BRD-SocGen, the fourth largest bank in Romania by assets, in the first nine months of 2024 raked in RON1.06 billion net profit, down almost 11% from the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]