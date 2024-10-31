Romania’s Bra?ov begins preparations for Christmas, 1.3 million lights to decorate the city

Romania’s Bra?ov begins preparations for Christmas, 1.3 million lights to decorate the city. The City Hall of Bra?ov, a popular mountain resort in central Romania, has begun preparations for the winter holidays and the installation of festive lighting. Roughly 1.3 million lights will be installed in the city, lighting up the Christmas tree in Sfatului Square and the decorations on (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]