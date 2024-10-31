More than half of Romanians plan to make purchases during Black Friday 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Roughly 57% of Romanians are planning to make purchases in the 2024 edition of Black Friday, according to the study "Black Friday Shopping - Plans and Expectations from a Consumer Perspective, 2024" conducted by the market research agency MKOR. According to the study, 6 out of 10 Romanians want (…)
