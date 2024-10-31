Romania’s Danube Delta communities to have access to Orange 5G technology under EU-funded project

Romania’s Danube Delta communities to have access to Orange 5G technology under EU-funded project. Orange Romania announced the launch of a major 5G infrastructure project for the Danube Delta following its approval by the European Commission. The project will run for three years, from October 2024 to September 2027, with a total value of approximately EUR 3.5 million. According to the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]