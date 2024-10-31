 
Romaniapress.com

October 31, 2024

Romanian Embassy in US holds event about national treasure never returned by Russia
Oct 31, 2024

Romanian Embassy in US holds event about national treasure never returned by Russia.

On Wednesday, October 30, the Romanian Embassy to the United States opened the exhibition titled “The Gold Treasure of the National Bank of Romania sent to Moscow and never returned – a claim over a century old” to raise awareness in the US about Romania’s claim to its historical and economic (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ARO-Palace Seeks To Operationalize Mercure Brasov City Center And Hyatt Regency Aro Palace In EUR49.3M Investments Hotel company ARO Palace Brasov (stock symbol: ARO), controlled by alternative investment fund Transilvania Investments Alliance (stock symbol: TRANSI), has called shareholders for a meeting on December 9, 2024 to approve the company's business-plan and the financial projections related to (…)

Wet Wipe Maker Europack Media Expects Revenue To Overshoot RON100M Mark In 2024 Europack Media, a Constanta-based manufacturer of wet wipes established by local entrepreneurs, will overshoot the RON100 million revenue mark this year, an increase of 30% on the previous year, its officials say.

Paval Brothers Buy Stake Into Lime, Brick And Roof Tile Maker Helios Astileu Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, has made a new investment in shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), ZF has found from bvb.ro data.

Delgaz Grid, Part Of E.ON Romania Group, Sets Off Modernization Of Iasi Sud Transformer Station In Over RON73M Investment Distribution company Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON group in Romania, on Nov 5 started modernization works at the Iasi Sud transformer station, a project worth a total of over RON73.3 million, of which over RON56.7 million represents European funding through the Modernization Fund.

Photo exhibition, documentary look at phenomenon of migration from urban to rural areas in Romania În cautarea paradisului pierdut (In search of the lost paradise), a documentary film looking at the phenomenon of reverse migration from urban to rural areas, will be screened in Bucharest this week. The film highlights the experiences of those who decided to reconfigure their lives and leave (…)

Hikvision Leases 1,300 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's One Cotroceni Park Real estate developer One United Properties (stock symbol: ONE), the leading real estate investor and developer of sustainable residential, office and mixed-use projects in Romania, announces that Hikvision, a global manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment for civilian and (…)

Competition Council Greenlights Deal Whereby Azzurra Leaf Two SRL Becomes Shareholder In Pasfin Spa Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction through which Azzurra Leaf Two S.r.l. plans to join the shareholding structure of Pasfin S.p.A., together with the Pasquini Family.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |