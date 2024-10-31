Romanian companies' total revenues increased 6.5 times in the last 15 years, profits up 10 times

Romanian companies' total revenues increased 6.5 times in the last 15 years, profits up 10 times. The total revenues of companies in Romania have increased 6.5 times in the last 15 years, from RON 400 billion in 2008 to over RON 2,600 billion in 2023, according to the "Entrepreneur Profile 2024" study carried out for ING Bank Romania by Datable and Impact Hub Bucharest, with the support of (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]