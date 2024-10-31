 
October 31, 2024

Romanian presidential elections rocked by allegations of bot farms used to influence voters
Oct 31, 2024

Romanian presidential elections rocked by allegations of bot farms used to influence voters.

Mircea Geoan?, an independent candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Romania, has been accused by two other candidates, including current prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, of running a bot farm to his benefit in connection to a well-known Israeli leader of hackers. The accusation, (…)

Why Romania is the Next Big Hub for U.S. Retirees in Europe If you’re a retiree from the United States or Canada looking for a place to spend your golden years, it’s time to turn your attention to an unexpected European gem: Romania. Often overlooked in favor of more well-known destinations like Spain or Portugal, Romania is quickly rising as the next (…)

Romania Forex Reserves Shrink To EUR62.8B In October 2024 Romania's foreign exchange reserves shrank by EUR2.93 billion to EUR62.8 billion in October 2024, from EUR65.77 billion at the end of September, Romania’s central bank announced on Friday (November 1, 2024).

Fast-Food Chain Hesburger Opens Fifth Restaurant In Romania Fast-food restaurant chain Hesburger has opened a new restaurant in the Baneasa Shopping Mall in Bucharest, following an investment of EUR0.5 million.

Romanian tech company Life is Hard signs RON 4 mln contract with Cluj County Council for single desk app Romanian digital solutions provider Life is Hard, in collaboration with Cloud Soft, Nordlogic Software, and EfectRO, recently signed a new contract with Cluj County Council to develop the Single Desk - Ghiseul Unic application. The contract is valued at RON 4 million (EUR 800,000) and will span (…)

EURO-GCC Economic Initiative: Strategic Business Opportunities Between Europe and GCC Countries In a global context marked by economic interdependence and complexity, the EURO-GCC Economic Initiative is establishing itself as a strategic collaboration platform between European countries, including Romania, and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Launched in support of (…)

Major sheep breeder in Romania detained for EU subsidies scheme A major sheep breeder in Romania and the president of the “Dacia” Sheep Breeders Association, Dumitru Andre?oi, has been placed in detention for 30 days in a case led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) for illegally obtained EU subsidies. Prosecutors say that Andre?oi “set up a (…)

New Car Registrations Up 1.4% YoY To 11,552 Units In October 2024 New car registrations in Romania increased by 1.4% to 11,552 units in October 2024 compared with October 2023, Romanian carmakers’ association ACAROM data show.

 


