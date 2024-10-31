Romanian experiment ready for launch to the International Space Station

Romanian experiment ready for launch to the International Space Station. DropCoal, an experiment developed entirely in Romania by the Romanian InSpace Engineering (RISE) with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA), is set to launch in a few days to the International Space Station (ISS). It will run for 6 months on the ISS, studying how two droplets merge and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]