Romania lifts 2024 public borrowing plan to accommodate wider deficit

Romania lifts 2024 public borrowing plan to accommodate wider deficit. The Ministry of Finance in Romania revised the gross borrowing requirement from RON 217 billion to RON 235 billion, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro. Initially, Romania planned RON 181 billion gross loan borrowing requirements in line with 5%-of-GDP public deficit this year - while (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]