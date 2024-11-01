Hidroelectrica plans EUR 20 mln electricity storage facility at 100MW wind farm in eastern Romania

Hidroelectrica plans EUR 20 mln electricity storage facility at 100MW wind farm in eastern Romania. Romanian state-owned company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, has launched a tender through which it wants to contract works for constructing an electricity storage facility at its Crucea Nord wind farm in Dobrogea, Profit reported. It took over the farm, with an (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]