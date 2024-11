Grain Trader Agro Oil Services Swings To Loss In 2023

Grain Trader Agro Oil Services Swings To Loss In 2023. Agro Oil Service (AOS), a grain trader, grain seed, pesticide and chemical fertilizer wholesaler and provider of grain transportation by road, posted RON227.8 million (EUR46 million) revenue in 2023, down about 19% from the previous year’s RON281.2 million (EUR57 million), according to ZF (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]