Bucharest’s green belt starts taking shape while initiators move to extend project nationwide

Bucharest’s green belt starts taking shape while initiators move to extend project nationwide. The Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt project took a major step forward on Thursday, October 31, when the planting of the first 15,000 trees began on an area of 3.5 hectares. Moreover, at the same time, the initiators drafted and submitted to Parliament several amendments to the new Forestry Code bill (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]