Axel Johnson Inc Buys La Fantana From Oresa Ventures And Cristian Amza. Axel Johson Inc (AJI), a US company held by Swedish Johnson family, on Friday announced the acquisition of La Fantana S.R.L., one of the main suppliers on the market of water solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, from investment company Oresa Ventures and founder Cristian Amza.