Hyatt Looking At Bucharest For Expansion. The Hyatt Group, which has recently signed the franchise agreement for the ARO Palace Hotel to be reopened under the Hyatt Regency Aro Palace Brasov brand, is looking at Bucharest for expansion. Bucharest is actually the first destination Hyatt would have liked to go to. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]