Mural featuring Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior unveiled in Bucharest

Mural featuring Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior unveiled in Bucharest. A massive mural featuring Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior created by Brazilian street artist Fabio in Bucharest’s District 4 has recently been unveiled. Fabio Gomes Trindade, a well-known street artist from Brazil, spent a month in Bucharest to create the mural on an apartment building in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]