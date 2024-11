Appraisal & Valuation Posts 27% Increase In Revenue To RON5M In Jan-Sep

Appraisal & Valuation Posts 27% Increase In Revenue To RON5M In Jan-Sep. Appraisal & Valuation (APP.RO), a company that provides real estate appraisal, consulting and development services, posted RON5.1 million revenue in January-September 2024, up 27% from the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]