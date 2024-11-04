ASSIST Software is part of a European project that aims to bring maritime CO? emissions to zero by 2045



ASSIST Software is part of a European project that aims to bring maritime CO? emissions to zero by 2045.

ASSIST Software, a Romanian leader in digital transformation, is participating in the TwinShip project, a landmark EU-funded initiative designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions considerably in the maritime industry. Supported by Horizon Europe, TwinShip unites industry leaders, academic (…)