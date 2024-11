Romania’s telco Digi launches operations in Portugal

Romanian telecom company Digi Communications (BVB: Digi) announced it is launching its services in Portugal as of November 4, exactly 3 years after purchasing 5G licenses in the country, Profit.ro reported. Digi Communications recently acquired Nowo Communications, the subsidiary of MasMovil,