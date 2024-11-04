Ski slopes operator Ski ?urianu lists its bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange

Ski slopes operator Ski ?urianu lists its bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange. Ski ?urianu, one of the largest private managers of ski slopes in Romania, with 11 kilometres of slopes in the Sebe?ului Mountains and the ?ureanu Mountains (Alba County), lists its 5-year RON 7.3 million (EUR 1.5 million) bonds on the AeRO Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]