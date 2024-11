Eco Garden Construct Buys 13 Ford Explorer EVs with Market Value of around EUR500,000

Eco Garden Construct Buys 13 Ford Explorer EVs with Market Value of around EUR500,000. Ford RMB Inter Auto dealer of Cluj last month delivered a fleet of 13 Ford Explorer electric vehicles to Eco Garden Construct. With a listing price of EUR39,500 via Rabla Plus scheme, the fleet has a market value of around half a million euros. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]