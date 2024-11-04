Meta Estate Trust Buys Land Plot Near Victory Square To Develop Office Building for Private Healthcare Player

Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate field, has acquired a land plot near Bucharest's Victory Square where it wants to develop a clinic-type office building for leasing by a private healthcare player. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]