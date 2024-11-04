 
November 4, 2024

Did retailers manage to meet their Black Friday target or not? Find out the results for the first time at European Digital Commerce, on November 18th
Nov 4, 2024

Did retailers manage to meet their Black Friday target or not? Find out the results for the first time at European Digital Commerce, on November 18th.

The European Digital Commerce (EDC) event, organized by VTEX and Amazon Web Services on November 18th at Nord Events, will be the first major post-Black Friday event in Romania. Industry leaders, gathering at the event, will analyze this year’s Black Friday campaign performances, offering (…)

eMAG Expects Over RON800M In 2024 Black Friday Sales eMAG Group, one of the largest retailers in the region, is starting the 2024 Black Friday sales campaign on November 8 and plans to deliver all the products ordered during the campaign until November 23, eMAG representatives told a press conference organized by the company.

MINA Cluj opens as the largest immersive art center in Europe MINA Cluj, the largest immersive art center in Europe, opened its doors for a preview last week, offering an initial experience of the show and interactive installations. The official opening took place with MINA representatives, local authorities, and special guests who spoke about the impact (…)

Almost 1 million Romanian tourists visit Turkey in 2024 A total of 975,582 Romanian tourists traveled to Turkey by the end of the third quarter of 2024, a record compared to past years. According to data, over the nine months, Turkey’s tourism sector reported a 16% increase in Romanian visitors compared to the same period in 2023 (821,639) and a 26% (…)

Masterbuild General Contractor & Developer Completes Works At Pitesti Shopping Park Masterbuild General Contractor & Developer has completed the works on Pitesti Shopping Park, developed by Square 7 Properties in partnership with Belgian investment fund Mitiska REIM.

Hidroelectrica And SINTEF To Access EUR214,459 Financing To Train Experts In Optimizing The Operation Of Hydropower Plants Romania's Hidroelectrica and Norway's SINTEF will access EUR214,459 financing through a mechanism of grants provided by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway with a view to carrying out a project aimed at developing the knowledge and skills of their own specialists in implementing modern solutions (…)

Central Romania: Sibiu's Brukenthal Museum to open National Art Gallery in November The National Art Gallery of the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu will open to the public on November 24 following extensive restoration and modernization efforts, the institution announced. The National Art Gallery will present an exceptional collection of sculpture, photography, historical (…)

Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigu­rare Buys Majority Stake In Garanta Asigurari Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigu­rare, the leader of the local health insurance market, announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in the company Garanta Asigurari whose main shareholder is The Ethniki, Hellenic General Insurance Company.

 


