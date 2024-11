Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigu­rare Buys Majority Stake In Garanta Asigurari

Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigu­rare Buys Majority Stake In Garanta Asigurari. Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigu­rare, the leader of the local health insurance market, announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in the company Garanta Asigurari whose main shareholder is The Ethniki, Hellenic General Insurance Company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]