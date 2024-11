Ruxandra Tarlescu Takes The Helm Of PwC Romania’s Tax And Legal Department

Ruxandra Tarlescu Takes The Helm Of PwC Romania’s Tax And Legal Department. PwC Romania has announced Ruxandra Tarlescu took over the leadership of PwC Romania’s Tax and Legal Department from Daniel Anghel, starting November 1, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]