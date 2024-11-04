Romanian developer completes the construction of a new shopping center in Pite?ti

Romanian developer completes the construction of a new shopping center in Pite?ti. MASTERBUILD General Contractor & Developer completed the construction of a new shopping center in Pite?ti, southern Romania, developed by Square 7 Properties in partnership with Belgian investment fund Mitiska REIM. The new Pite?ti Shopping Park is located in the northern area of Pite?ti, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]