Almost 1 million Romanian tourists visit Turkey in 2024

Almost 1 million Romanian tourists visit Turkey in 2024. A total of 975,582 Romanian tourists traveled to Turkey by the end of the third quarter of 2024, a record compared to past years. According to data, over the nine months, Turkey’s tourism sector reported a 16% increase in Romanian visitors compared to the same period in 2023 (821,639) and a 26% (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]