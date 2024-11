eMAG Expects Over RON800M In 2024 Black Friday Sales

eMAG Expects Over RON800M In 2024 Black Friday Sales. eMAG Group, one of the largest retailers in the region, is starting the 2024 Black Friday sales campaign on November 8 and expects to exceed RON800 million in sales, eMAG representatives told a press conference organized by the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]