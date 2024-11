Transilvania Investments Alliance Seeks To Buy Remaining Turism Felix Shares

Transilvania Investments Alliance Seeks To Buy Remaining Turism Felix Shares. Turism Felix (TUFE.RO), a company that runs five hotels in Baile Felix resort in Bihor County, announced the Financial Supervisory Authority had approved the tender offer launched by Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO), its majority shareholder, which owns 93% in it. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]