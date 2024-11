Textile Manufacturer Pandora Prod Doubles Profit In 2023

Textile Manufacturer Pandora Prod Doubles Profit In 2023. Focsani-based textile manufacturer Pandora Prod, owned by the Simiz family, posted RON292.2 million (more than EUR59 million) revenue in 2023, up almost 35% from the previous year’s RON216.6 million (about EUR44 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]