Romanian entrepreneur gets EUR 33 mln Resilience Facility grant to develop PV panel assembly plant. Romania's Ministry of Energy extended a EUR 33 million grant under the Resilience Facility to Heliomit, a firm controlled by local entrepreneur Tudor Mih?il? (24), for the development of a PV panel assembly plant with an annual capacity of 1,500MW. The photovoltaic panel factory will be