Romanian e-commerce group eMAG eyes Moldova expansion by 2026

Romanian e-commerce group eMAG eyes Moldova expansion by 2026. Major Romanian online retailer eMAG announced plans to expand operations in the Republic of Moldova in 2025 or 2026. "We are considering an expansion in the Republic of Moldova, but I don't know if it will be in 2025 or 2026," eMAG's CEO Tudor Manea said at the press conference dedicated to the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]