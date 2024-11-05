 
Romaniapress.com

November 5, 2024

Romania inks MoU with Japan's Itochu to revive long-stalled Tarni?a-L?pu?te?ti hydropower project
Nov 5, 2024

Romania inks MoU with Japan's Itochu to revive long-stalled Tarni?a-L?pu?te?ti hydropower project.

The Romanian Ministry of Energy announced it signed, on November 4, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Japanese company Itochu for the development of the 1GWh reversible hydropower plant project Tarni?a-L?pu?te?ti, in an attempt to revive the project that has been constantly put on the (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Delgaz Grid, Part Of E.ON Romania Group, Sets Off Modernization Of Iasi Sud Transformer Station In Over RON73M Investment Distribution company Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON group in Romania, on Nov 5 started modernization works at the Iasi Sud transformer station, a project worth a total of over RON73.3 million, of which over RON56.7 million represents European funding through the Modernization Fund.

Photo exhibition, documentary look at phenomenon of migration from urban to rural areas in Romania În cautarea paradisului pierdut (In search of the lost paradise), a documentary film looking at the phenomenon of reverse migration from urban to rural areas, will be screened in Bucharest this week. The film highlights the experiences of those who decided to reconfigure their lives and leave (…)

Hikvision Leases 1,300 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's One Cotroceni Park Real estate developer One United Properties (stock symbol: ONE), the leading real estate investor and developer of sustainable residential, office and mixed-use projects in Romania, announces that Hikvision, a global manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment for civilian and (…)

Competition Council Greenlights Deal Whereby Azzurra Leaf Two SRL Becomes Shareholder In Pasfin Spa Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction through which Azzurra Leaf Two S.r.l. plans to join the shareholding structure of Pasfin S.p.A., together with the Pasquini Family.

DIGI Communications Inaugurates Commercial Operations In Portugal Telecom operator DIGI Communications (stock symbol: DIGI) has inaugurated its commercial operations in Portugal after two and a half years in which it has built and developed a modern fiber optic infrastructure and a national mobile network from scratch, using state-of-the-art technologies.

Romania's Or?ova Shipyard set to build two river vessels after EUR 8.5 mln deal with Dutch company The publicly-traded Romanian shipbuilder Or?ova Shipyard, BVB ticker symbol SNO, partially owned by Longshield Investment, recently secured two significant contracts with Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding B.V. from the Netherlands. As per the contracts, the Romanian shipyard will construct and (…)

Folk magic to mindfulness: Romania's spiritual evolution in the 21st Century From ancient customs, old beliefs, and folk magic, Romania has come a long way in defining cultural beliefs. Today, many are fascinated by the old beliefs and find inspiration in their heritage and cultural roots. But how does spirituality look in modern Romania and how did it develop through (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |