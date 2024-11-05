Romania inks MoU with Japan's Itochu to revive long-stalled Tarni?a-L?pu?te?ti hydropower project

Romania inks MoU with Japan's Itochu to revive long-stalled Tarni?a-L?pu?te?ti hydropower project. The Romanian Ministry of Energy announced it signed, on November 4, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Japanese company Itochu for the development of the 1GWh reversible hydropower plant project Tarni?a-L?pu?te?ti, in an attempt to revive the project that has been constantly put on the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]