Prime Label Group, part of the private equity fund Innova/6 of the Innova Capital group, acquired Grafoprint, a prominent Romanian printing business. The label manufacturer said the deal allows it to expand in the Romanian market while exceeding its sales target of EUR 100 million by the end of