Ukrainian Retailer Aurora Reaches 25 Stores in Romania. Ukrainian retailer Aurora Multimarket, which entered the Romanian market in the autumn of 2023, by opening its first store in Suceava, has now reached, after one year, a network of 25 units, and the company’s plans are not stopping here. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]