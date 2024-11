Transilvania Constructii 2023 Turnover Up 9% To over RON45M

Transilvania Constructii 2023 Turnover Up 9% To over RON45M. Transilvania Constructii, a company that develops, owns and manages industrial properties under TRC Parks network, controlled by Timofte family of Cluj-Napoca, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON45.3 million (EUR9.1 million), up 9% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]