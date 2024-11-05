DN Agrar’s Compost Factory Becomes Operational in Wake of EUR1.8M Investment

DN Agrar’s Compost Factory Becomes Operational in Wake of EUR1.8M Investment. Entrepreneurial company DN Agrar, which manages Romania’s largest integrated livestock farm, has announced the start of the operational activities at the compost factory of Apold m following the finalization of the first automated manure composting unit and organic fertilizer production facility. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]