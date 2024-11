Santierul Naval Orsova Seals EUR8.5M Worth of Contracts with Dutch Company Rensen-Driessen For River Vessel Construction

Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova has sealed two contracts with Dutch-held Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding for the construction of two river vessels. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]