The largest event center in the Bucharest metropolitan area, located in Paradisul Verde, Corbeanca, becomes Zooma, under City Grill Group’s umbrella



The largest event center in the Bucharest metropolitan area, located in Paradisul Verde, Corbeanca, becomes Zooma, under City Grill Group’s umbrella.

City Grill Group, one of the strongest players in Romania's HoReCa industry, announces the integration of the Paradisul Verde event complex in Corbeanca – a key venue in the premium event organization segment – into its portfolio. The venue, which will operate under the name Zooma starting in (…)