Top Employers Undelucram.ro 2024: Retail, Finance & Banking Sectors In The Lead; IT&C Sees Steep Drop

Top Employers Undelucram.ro 2024: Retail, Finance & Banking Sectors In The Lead; IT&C Sees Steep Drop. JYSK, Phillip Morris, Deichmann, dm drogerie markt and Starbucks are the companies most appreciated by their employees, according to “Top Employers Undelucram.ro 2024”, a ranking conducted by the Undelucram.ro platform, the largest online community of employees in Romania and one of the most (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]