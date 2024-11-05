Hikvision Leases 1,300 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's One Cotroceni Park

Hikvision Leases 1,300 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's One Cotroceni Park. Real estate developer One United Properties (stock symbol: ONE), the leading real estate investor and developer of sustainable residential, office and mixed-use projects in Romania, announces that Hikvision, a global manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment for civilian and (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]