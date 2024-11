Competition Council Greenlights Deal Whereby Azzurra Leaf Two SRL Becomes Shareholder In Pasfin Spa

Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction through which Azzurra Leaf Two S.r.l. plans to join the shareholding structure of Pasfin S.p.A., together with the Pasquini Family. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]